Mathabatha calls on officials to take Covid-19 lessons from Mokone 

Limpopo MEC for economic development, environment and tourism Thabo Mokone announced yesterday he had recuperated from Covid-19 and was ready to teach the people of Limpopo about the virus.

Three weeks ago, the Limpopo Provincial Government announced the MEC tested positive for Covid-19. At the time, Mokone said he was prepared to fight the virus to the bitter end. Mokone is not the first MEC in Premier Stan Mathabatha’s Cabinet to beat Covid-19.

Education MEC Polly Boshielo and sports, art and culture MEC Thandi Moraka also had a run-in with the deadly virus.

Yesterday, Mathabatha’s office in Mohowaneng announced that two more staffers from the premier’s office also tested positive for the virus. A fortnight ago, trade union Nehawu said it was concerned about not revealing the names of officials who tested positive for Covid-19.

The union blamed this for the spread of the virus. But lawyer Peter Sekgoape said the National Health Act was explicit on the confidentiality of a patient’s medical records and gave guidelines as to the circumstances where and how such information could be shared.

He said of critical importance was that if the information shared was going to expose the identity of the patient, then the patient should give consent and this could only be done if it was to the benefit of the patient.

“The constitution gives credence to the rights of all citizens of the country. These are the rights to privacy and the rights to human dignity,” said Sekgoape.

Mokone said he was a living proof that regular washing and sanitising of hands, observing social distancing, self-isolation, and wearing a face mask were the best actions to curb the spread of Covid-19. The premier’s office praised Mokone for coming out and fighting the virus.

The premier’s spokesperson, Kenny Mathivha, called on other senior government officials to take lessons from Mokone in an endeavour to combat the spread of the virus.

