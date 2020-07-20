ANC MP Cedric Frolick tests positive for Covid-19

ANC MP Cedric Frolick tested positive for Covid-19, parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Monday night.

Frolick, who is National Assembly House Chairperson for Committees, has gone into isolation and will be working from home.

Mothapo said Parliament’s presiding officers, led by speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces Chairperson Amos Masondo wished Frolick as well as Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe speedy recoveries.

Mantashe has since been hospitalised after being advised by his doctor to seek admission to hospital.

“The Presiding Officers are encouraged that Mr Frolick remains in high spirits and they are confident that he will beat the virus and recover soon. They have encouraged South Africans to continue keeping everyone infected with and affected by this virus in their prayers and thoughts,” Mothapo said.

Parliament has also urged South Africans to not lower their guard but continue being vigilant and complying with lockdown regulations as the country expects to see a peak in infections.

Earlier, Modise and Masondo extended Parliament’s condolences to the family of ANC MP Martha Mmola who died due to Covid-19 on Saturday.

Mmola was a member of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) as a permanent delegate from Mpumalanga. She was elected a member of the National Assembly in 2014.

“We have lost a committed legislator whose passion and drive for security matters transcended beyond Parliament. Ms Mmola was a longstanding active advocate for secure and safe communities. She supported various crime fighting initiatives, and was particularly vehement against gender-based violence in her community. She will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, passion and love for the communities she served,” they said.

“We continue to urge South Africans to adhere to all safety protocols of Level 3 lockdown, continue to stay at home and leave only when necessary, wash hands frequently and continue to wear masks at all times when in public spaces.”

