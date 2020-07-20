Covid-19 20.7.2020 11:16 am

Limpopo education dept suspends return of grade 3, 10 learners

Review Online
Limpopo education dept suspends return of grade 3, 10 learners

Socially distanced and sanitised school desks at Edenglen Primary school in Edenvale, 29 May 2020, ahead of Grade 7 and 12 pupils returning to school. Picture: Neil McCartney

The decision does not affect arrangements that are already in place for pupils who get meals from the National School Nutrition Programme.

The Limpopo department of education announced the suspension of the return of Grade 3 and 10 learners, who were expected to report to school on Monday, as previously indicated by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

The provincial education spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene, said in a statement that the phasing-in was in accordance with amended directions published in the Government Gazette No-43510, by the minister on 7 July.

“The department has, however, after careful consideration of all key variables in phasing back more learners, thought it wise to suspend the return of these two grades to school.

“Further directives on this decision will be communicated in due course,” Chuene said.

This will, however, not have an effect on schools that have applied for deviation from the set prescripts and who were granted permission to phase in certain grades earlier, Chuene confirmed.

Chuene added that the decision does not affect arrangements that are already in place for pupils who benefit from the National School Nutrition Programme.

ALSO READ: Resume feeding 9m pupils without delay, court orders education dept

“All eligible learners will continue to receive their meals at school,” the statement concluded.

Schools and a surge in Covid-19 cases have been a talking point since their reopening on 8 June, when most Grade 7 and 12 pupils returned to their classrooms.

Teachers’ unions, many parents and some experts were up in arms over the reopening of schools at a time when Covid-19 cases are increasing daily.

Various organisations, including Mmusi Maimane’s One South Africa Movement (OSAM), the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) have been calling for schools to close.

Motshekga revealed that over 16,000 teachers have underlying health conditions, placing them at higher risk should they contract Covid-19.

“As at 23 June, 16,168 educators had declared comorbidities. The processing of applications is ongoing, and therefore the numbers are not final”.

The minister said the number of teachers who work from home, would be finalised once the process of approving and granting all concessions had been completed and that, where needed, a substitute would be provided.

This article first appeared on Review Online and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Angie Motshekga meets Cabinet as unions propose matrics return to school on 17 August 19.7.2020
Covid-19: More than 16,000 teachers have comorbidities, says Motshekga 17.7.2020
Resume feeding 9m pupils without delay, court orders education dept 17.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘Young people need to take a leap of faith into self-employment,’ says Ramaphosa

Business News SAA bailout doesn’t exist, DA must provide ‘evidence’ for allegations – Mboweni

Government Liquor traders call on government to pay back licence fees

Health Woman’s body in mortuary for a month, while family thinks she’s in hospital

Eish! R20 000 if you can find a lost puppy!


today in print

Read Today's edition