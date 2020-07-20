ANC MP Martha Mmola passes away due to Covid-19 related illness

ANC MP Martha Mmola passed away on Saturday due to a Covid-19 related illness.

Parliament’s presiding officers, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson Amos Masondo, as well as the governing party, have expressed their sadness and mourned Mmola’s passing.

In a statement on Sunday, Modise and Masondo revealed that Mmola’s “untimely passing away” was due to a Covid-19 related illness.

In the statement, it was said that Mmola served as a permanent ANC delegate to the NCOP representing the Mpumalanga province.

“She served in the previous term of parliament as a member of the National Assembly, where she was also a member of the portfolio committee on police and standing committee on defence.

“She became a permanent representative to the NCOP in 2019, and has been a member of the Select Committee on Security and Justice; Select Committee Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Water and Sanitation and Human Settlements; Joint Standing Committee on Defence; Select Committee on Petitions and Executive Undertakings; Select Committee on Finance as well as the Select Committee on Appropriations,” the statement reads.

The presiding officers said: “We have lost a committed legislator whose passion and drive for security matters transcended beyond parliament. Ms Mmola was a longstanding active advocate for secure and safe communities. She supported various crime-fighting initiatives and was particularly vehement against gender-based violence in her community. She will be remembered for her hard work, dedication, passion and love for the communities she served.”

Modise and Masango extended their heartfelt condolences to Mmola’s family, as well all the bereaved families of South Africans who have passed away due to this pandemic.

“We continue to urge South Africans to adhere to all safety protocols of level 3 lockdown, continue to stay at home and leave only when necessary, wash hands frequently and continue to wear masks at all times when in public spaces.”

The governing ANC has mourned “the sad passing” of its MP.

The party said Mmola’s track record includes:

2000 – 2001: ANC Branch Secretary -Ward 19

2015 – 2016: ANC Additional Member Govan Mbeki Sub-Region

2014: Zonal Election Coordinator: Govan Mbeki Sub- Region

2016 – 2017: ANC Regional Executive Member: Gert Sibande Region

2016: Head of Mobilisation Team: Local Government Election (Govan Mbeki Sub-Region)

“A servant of the people, Cde Mmola served the ANC and South Africa with diligence and she was passionate and stood firmly against Gender-based Violence and femicide, a pandemic that continues to plague our country.

“The ANC has lost a formidable leader who strived to see transformation in South Africa. We pass our heartfelt condolences to her friends and family,” a statement issued by the ANC’s office of the Chief Whip reads.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

