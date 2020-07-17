New recommended isolation period now 10 days, says Mkhize

Covid-19 patients will now be required to isolate for 10 days instead of the initial recommended 14, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said during a health media briefing on revised de-isolation guidelines and track and trace system on Friday.

“The isolation period should be reduced from 14 days to 10 days on condition that the patient does not have a fever and their symptoms have begun to improve. These guidelines apply to healthcare workers too and are implemented with immediate effect,” he said.

The minister said the 10 days will set in when clinical stability has been achieved for those with severe symptoms, while asymptomatic patients are now required to self-isolate for ten days after the initial positive test result.

A second test will no longer be needed after testing positive and having completed the isolation period.

“If you’re not showing any symptoms after 10 days, the virus is not active enough to spread. But if you have severe symptoms, that must be treated,” said Mkhize.

Also read: Covid-19: More than 16,000 teachers have comorbidities, says Motshekga

Did you get a notification saying that you may have come into contact with someone who was #COVID19? Use #COVIDConnect's risk assessment tool to check for symptoms and get advice on what to do. pic.twitter.com/DlBWMPJEzx — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 17, 2020

Mkhize further gave an update on the ‘Covid contact’ app, a track and trace app that works on any mobile phone.

The app informs patients of their tests results and alerts contacts anonymously, to protect the identity of the person who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Between 28 June – 15 July, Track & Trace has dispatched 674,380 SMSes , offered 326, 522 test results and had 39,643 engagements,” said Mkhize.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.