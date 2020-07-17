Covid-19 17.7.2020 01:42 pm

Defence minister and husband recover from Covid-19

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. Picture: Supplied

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Friday said the pair were still in self-isolation and had been working from home.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and her husband Charles, who is the national security advisor to the president, recently tested positive for Covid-19, but have recovered.

“We are glad that all their symptoms have cleared and we are looking forward to them finishing their 14 days of mandatory self-quarantine period,” he said.

Mapisa-Nqakula’s private office staff were also tested.

“We once again extend our well-wishes to all who have contracted the Covid-19 disease. We also extend our condolences to the many families who have lost their loved ones due to the coronavirus,” said Mthembu.

Earlier this week, it emerged that Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe, also tested positive for Covid-19.

They were isolating at home, where Mantashe continued to work.

