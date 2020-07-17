SA correctional centres have more than 4,000 Covid-19 confirmed cases

As of 16 July, the department of correctional services (DCS) has recorded a total of 4,041 confirmed cases of Covid-19 within correctional centres across the country.

According to a statement by the DCS released on Thursday night, a total of 2,441 officials and 1,600 prisoners have tested positive for the virus to date.

Of the 4,041 confirmed positive cases, the DCS has recorded 2,582 recoveries and 39 deaths.

This translates to a death rate of 0.97% (number of deaths per total cases).

Provincial breakdown of inmate cases

Gauteng – 54

Western Cape – 506

Eastern Cape – 1,008

KwaZulu-Natal – 17

Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West – 3

Free State, Northern Cape – 12

Provincial breakdown of cases among officials

Gauteng – 624

Western Cape – 627

Eastern Cape – 651

KwaZulu-Natal – 210

Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West – 133

Free State, Northern Cape – 182

Head Office (Gauteng) – 14

In terms of the Covid-19-related deaths within the DCS, a total of 33 officials and 16 inmates have died.

