Covid-19 17.7.2020 09:27 am

SA correctional centres have more than 4,000 Covid-19 confirmed cases

News24 Wire
Photo: iStock

Of the 4,041 confirmed positive cases, the DCS has recorded 2,582 recoveries and 39 deaths.

As of 16 July, the department of correctional services (DCS) has recorded a total of 4,041 confirmed cases of Covid-19 within correctional centres across the country.

According to a statement by the DCS released on Thursday night, a total of 2,441 officials and 1,600 prisoners have tested positive for the virus to date.

This translates to a death rate of 0.97% (number of deaths per total cases).

Provincial breakdown of inmate cases

  • Gauteng – 54
  • Western Cape – 506
  • Eastern Cape – 1,008
  • KwaZulu-Natal – 17
  • Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West – 3
  • Free State, Northern Cape – 12
  • Provincial breakdown of cases among officials
  • Gauteng – 624
  • Western Cape – 627
  • Eastern Cape – 651
  • KwaZulu-Natal – 210
  • Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West – 133
  • Free State, Northern Cape – 182
  • Head Office (Gauteng) – 14

In terms of the Covid-19-related deaths within the DCS, a total of 33 officials and 16 inmates have died.

