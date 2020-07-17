Covid-19 17.7.2020 08:39 am

660 City of Joburg employees test positive for Covid-19

Midrand Reporter
660 City of Joburg employees test positive for Covid-19

City of Johannesburg Mayor Goeffery Makhubo (L) speaks to Resident for the United Nations Development Programme in South Africa Ayodele Odusola after the handover of PPE at Johannesburg Theatre, 2 June 2020., during the national lockdown level 3. Picture; Nigel Sibanda

The City also reminded its staff that no one was allowed to disclose their Covid-19 status without their permission.

The City of Johannesburg has confirmed that it screened 85% of their staff for Covid 19, resulting in only 660 employees testing positive for the virus.

The metro shared details of the Covid-19 statistics and realities facing itself and its employees.

In a statement released by the City, it stated they had screened 29,681 of its staff, equating to about 85% of their total employees, as of 8 July.

It confirmed that a total of 4,248 officials at the City have been tested for Covid-19 with 660 testing positive.

“Unfortunately, four of our colleagues have died as a result of Covid-19 complications.”

The City also informed its workers on what to do if they test positive for the virus. Staff will be expected to inform their line managers immediately and anyone else they have had direct/close contact with over the last week.

The workers’ supervisors will then contact the positive patient and inform of the procedure that will take place next.

An occupational health assistant director or nurse will liaise with the affected employee to provide support and advise when the need arise.

“If it’s an occupational acquired Covid-19 and the affected employee needs medical attention, Covid forms for reporting occupational acquired Covid-19 must be completed.”

The City also reminded its staff that no one is allowed to disclose their Covid-19 status without their permission.

“The line manager may inform your colleagues without disclosing the name of the affected individual. Colleagues that are identified as close/direct contact will be advised to go for screening and testing.”

In the last two weeks, several City buildings, including depots and offices, have had to temporarily shut down and be disinfected on a few occasions amid rising infections.

The Johannesburg Property Company had to close its Braampark offices in the first week of July after three people tested positive for Covid 19.

Pikitup Depots also closed by the City after staff tested positive. As of 1 July, the total number of employees infected by the virus within Pikitup is 45.

The City’s housing department’s offices in Region D were also recently closed for deep cleansing.

This article first appeared on Midrand Reporter and was republished with permission.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng went from 230 daily Covid-19 cases to over 3,000 in June – Mkhize 13.7.2020
City Power makes u-turn on electricity tariffs increase again 13.7.2020
‘Clinicians will decide’ who gets priority in the trauma unit, says Masuku 3.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Load Shedding Eskom suspends load shedding

Business News Taxis now have to fit ‘window jammers’ to keep air flowing

Courts Remove ‘public enemy’ Dudu Myeni immediately, Outa asks court

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday


today in print

Read Today's edition