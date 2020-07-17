660 City of Joburg employees test positive for Covid-19

The City of Johannesburg has confirmed that it screened 85% of their staff for Covid 19, resulting in only 660 employees testing positive for the virus.

The metro shared details of the Covid-19 statistics and realities facing itself and its employees.

In a statement released by the City, it stated they had screened 29,681 of its staff, equating to about 85% of their total employees, as of 8 July.

It confirmed that a total of 4,248 officials at the City have been tested for Covid-19 with 660 testing positive.

“Unfortunately, four of our colleagues have died as a result of Covid-19 complications.”

The City also informed its workers on what to do if they test positive for the virus. Staff will be expected to inform their line managers immediately and anyone else they have had direct/close contact with over the last week.

The workers’ supervisors will then contact the positive patient and inform of the procedure that will take place next.

An occupational health assistant director or nurse will liaise with the affected employee to provide support and advise when the need arise.

“If it’s an occupational acquired Covid-19 and the affected employee needs medical attention, Covid forms for reporting occupational acquired Covid-19 must be completed.”

The City also reminded its staff that no one is allowed to disclose their Covid-19 status without their permission.

“The line manager may inform your colleagues without disclosing the name of the affected individual. Colleagues that are identified as close/direct contact will be advised to go for screening and testing.”

In the last two weeks, several City buildings, including depots and offices, have had to temporarily shut down and be disinfected on a few occasions amid rising infections.

The Johannesburg Property Company had to close its Braampark offices in the first week of July after three people tested positive for Covid 19.

Pikitup Depots also closed by the City after staff tested positive. As of 1 July, the total number of employees infected by the virus within Pikitup is 45.

The City’s housing department’s offices in Region D were also recently closed for deep cleansing.

This article first appeared on Midrand Reporter and was republished with permission.

