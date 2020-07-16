Covid-19 closes Lebombo border post on road to Mozambique

The Lebombo border post between South Africa and Mozambique, at Komatipoort, has been temporarily closed after an official from the South African Revenue Service (Sars) tested positive for Covid-19.

Tegogo Tlholoe, Sars operations manager at the border post, confirmed the closure in a short statement on Wednesday.

He said arrangements had been made to decontaminate the operational offices, including common surfaces, and advised that alternative routes be considered by those permitted to travel.

According to Sowetan LIVE, an SMS was sent to staff members informing them of an evacuation that took place on Wednesday morning.

“Please be informed that we have an official who tested positive for Covid-19. This situation has justified the evacuation of the port to minimise risk and allow for decontamination. The Lebombo BP [border post] will therefore temporarily close from 13h00 today, 15 July 2020, until the decontamination process is completed. You will be notified when we are to resume operations,” the SMS reportedly read.

Sars spokesperson Siphiti Sibeko told Sowetan LIVE that operations should resume by Thursday once fumigation had been completed.

Tlholoe said an update would be sent once the border was reopened.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.