Daily Covid-19 update: SA now in top 10 worldwide hotspots

Citizen reporter
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize briefs media about South Africa's plans to fight the coronavirus before it reaches our shores, at the Southern Sun OR Tambo in Kempton Park, 1 March 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

The country has also reported a further 107 deaths.

South Africa has now entered the top 10 worldwide Covid-19 hotspots after exceeding the 300,000 mark to reach a cumulative total of 311,049 confirmed cases.

The country has also reported a further 107 deaths – four from KwaZulu- Natal, 12 from North West, 12 from Eastern Cape, 38 from Western Cape and 41 from Gauteng Province. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 4,453.

Graphic: Costa Makola *Totals as of morning of 15 July 2020.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased The number of recoveries is 160 693 which translates to a recovery rate of 51,7%,” said Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Below is the provincial breakdown:

Source: health department

Source: Health department

