KZN’s virus cases are mostly in two districts

The eThekwini metro and uMgungundlovu district in KwaZulu-Natal continue to record the highest number of cases in the massive east coast province, according to the health department.

Statistics released on Wednesday morning showed that the densely populated province recorded 3 202 new cases and 24 new deaths on Tuesday.

“The province contributed only 31% of the new cases reported nationally and continues to be the fourth-highest countrywide,” the department said in a statement.

They said KZN continued to experience an upsurge, with the eThekwini metro and uMgungundlovu district recording about 60% of the daily cases.

“The province received 20% [or 667 cases which] had no addresses and facility names. The cases were placed under unallocated.”

KZN accounts for about 8% of deaths countrywide, the department said.

Shortage of PPE – Edendale Hospital

Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu on Tuesday also addressed the issue of PPE shortages in the province.

She made a surprise visit to Edendale Hospital to inspect personal protective equipment (PPE) supplies after protests at various facilities where claims of poor-quality PPE and shortage of PPE were made.

She said there were sufficient PPE stock levels, but added that communication between organised labour and the management of health facilities “needs to improve”.

“What we’ve realised is that there seems to be a disjuncture between the organised labour and the management in that they are not communicating properly.”

Simelane-Zulu also called on Edendale Hospital to establish an occupational safety committee. She said the structure was vital to strengthen governance and oversight.

“We’ve agreed that the committee will be established before the end of this week, and from next week it will operate properly. Two representatives from organised labour are going to be part of it.”

