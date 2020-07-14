Gwede Mantashe tests positive for Covid-19

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe and his wife Nolwandle tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday.

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement this was the ministers third round of tests conducted since the outbreak of this virus.

“Minister Mantashe and Mrs Mantashe are currently in isolation and the Minister will continue to work from home,” Williams said.

“The Minister remains committed to a course of ensuring security of energy and petroleum products supply to society during this difficult period and beyond.”

Williams said Mantashe had directed all members of his private office in government to also test.

“As we wish Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus,” Williams said.

“To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing the WHO protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing.”

