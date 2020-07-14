Covid-19 14.7.2020 09:07 pm

Gwede Mantashe and wife test positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Gwede Mantashe and wife test positive for Covid-19

Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

Mantashe had directed all members of his private office in government to also test.

Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, and his wife Nolwandle, tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams said in a statement this was the minister’s third round of tests conducted since the outbreak of this virus.

“Minister Mantashe and Mrs Mantashe are currently in isolation and the Minister will continue to work from home,” Williams said.

“The Minister remains committed to a course of ensuring security of energy and petroleum products supply to society during this difficult period and beyond.”

Williams said Mantashe had directed all members of his private office in government to also test.

“As we wish Minister and Mrs Mantashe a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling coronavirus,” Williams said.

“To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing the WHO protocols of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Daily Covid-19 update: SA now in top 10 worldwide hotspots 15.7.2020
‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs 15.7.2020
Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday 15.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday

Motoring News Petrol price set for another uptick in August

Load Shedding Load shedding stage 1 set for these times on Wednesday

Personal Finance Hold off buying a house until at least 2021, says analyst as prices plummet


today in print

Read Today's edition