SA confirms 11,554 new Covid-19 cases and 93 deaths

Mkhize is also a veteran of South Africa's fight against AIDS. AFP/File/GUILLEM SARTORIO

This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 4,172.

As of 13 July, South Africa has a cumulative total of 287, 796 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country recorded 11,554 news cases and 93 deaths – six from KwaZulu- Natal, 11 from Mpumalanga, 16 from the Free State, 37 from Western Cape and 23 from Eastern Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries is 138,241, which translates to a recovery rate of 48%,” said Mkhize.

Below is the provincial breakdown:

source: Health department

Source: Health department

