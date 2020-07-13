Daily update: Gauteng now has over 100,000 recorded Covid-19 cases

As of 13 July, South Africa has a cumulative total of 287, 796 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.
The country recorded 11,554 news cases and 93 deaths – six from KwaZulu- Natal, 11 from Mpumalanga, 16 from the Free State, 37 from Western Cape and 23 from Eastern Cape.
This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 4,172.
“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased. The number of recoveries is 138,241, which translates to a recovery rate of 48%,” said Mkhize.
Below is the provincial breakdown:
The daily statistics update come after a series of media briefings on the amended level3 lockdown rules, including a re-introduced curfew and a ban on alcohol sales.
At a briefing on Monday as part of government’s social cluster, Mkhize gave his thoughts on the new lockdown regulations introduced on Sunday, saying that personal behavioural patterns need to change to “stem the tide of the pandemic”.
The minister added that while the country has not reached ICU bed capacity, there is a blockage in triage centres.
“As health, we have come to give clarity on the president’s announcements last night. We monitor the movement of the infection every day, we hold special meetings and consult the different departments in between,” he said.
“There are 52 districts which can be regarded as hotspots. Covid-19 is spreading and we are losing our loved ones, and our family and friends are being infected. It is important for everyone to change their behaviour and take responsibility, and stem the tide of the pandemic,” he said.
