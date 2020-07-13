Covid-19 13.7.2020 02:04 pm

Mpumalanga MEC Mashego tests positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Mpumalanga MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport Gillion Mashego. Picture: Supplied

He has gone in isolation and will be working from home, his office said.

Another local government official has tested positive for Covid-19, this time Mpumalanga’s MEC for Public Works, Roads and Transport Gillion Mashego.

According to the MEC’s office, he received his Covid-19 test results on Monday morning, which confirmed that he is positive.

“In line with the World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols, he has since confined himself in isolation and will be working from home while monitoring his health until he is fully recovered.

“The MEC is currently in a good state and has reiterated government’s call for all citizens to play their part in curbing the spread of coronavirus by sanitizing and washing hands regularly, observing social distancing and wearing face masks at all material times.

“As an essential State machinery, the Department will continue to facilitate service delivery for the benefit of the citizens of the Place of the Rising Sun,” Mashego’s office said.

