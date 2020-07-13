Walks in parks are OK, but not going to the beach, Dlamini-Zuma confirms

Ministers who serve in the National Coronavirus Command Council, in briefing the media on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Sunday night address, said government’s plans to combat the rising spread of the virus in the country were necessary as the situation would have been worse.

“No one is safe until we’re all safe,” said Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who took to the podium first to add that the country was fast approaching the eye of the storm.

“With over 4 000 deaths, we have buried loved ones, fathers, mothers and breadwinners,” Dlamini-Zuma stressed, highlighting that the buck had to stop somewhere.

“It is now mandatory to wear a mask, as it is one of the measures to protect loved ones.”

Those using public transport are now expected to wear masks when hopping into taxis, at all times, while masks have to be worn everywhere in public.

Alcohol will not be sold for consumption. Cabinet decided to suspend the sale of alcohol, transportation and dispensation of alcohol due to the mounting numbers of casualties which added pressure to the health care system.

The curfew from 9pm to 4am was a result of Cabinet noting that the virus was spread by people and to ensure that movement of people was reduced, a curfew was a viable solution.

Dlamini-Zuma confirmed taxis would be operating at 100% over short distances, while long-distance taxis could only operate at 70% capacity.

Visits to parks will be allowed for walking and other exercises, but going to the beach is still not permitted, as people tend to gather in large numbers, she said.

Interprovincial travel is still not allowed.

