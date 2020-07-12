Eastern Cape ANC councillor dies from Covid-19 complications

The senior ANC councillor who worked in the Buffalo City Metro that died from Covid-19 complications on Sunday morning has been revealed as Speaker of Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality Council, Councillor Alfred Mtsi.

Speaker of Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality Council, Councillor Alfred Mtsi is no more. The Speaker was admitted to hospital on Tuesday night due to #COVID19 related complications. #RIPAlfredMtsi pic.twitter.com/1WVt9oXtgr — Athi Geleba ???????? #StaySafe (@AthiGeleba) July 12, 2020

According to a report published by Dispatch Live, Mtsi was hospitalised last week and is the third councillor to die this month after fellow Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality Council members Zukiswa Mankayi and Gideon Norexe died two weeks ago.

It was previously erroneously reported that Mtsi died on Saturday evening.

A humble man, a Trade Unionist and a true leader of our movement. #RIPAlfredMtsi https://t.co/rN3Ky91Bkc — ayanda jam (@Jamilogy) July 12, 2020

Sowetan Live reports that Mtsi’s passing was confirmed by Buffalo City mayor Xola Pakati in a statement issued on Sunday.

Pakati described Mtsi as a “humble, soft-spoken yet decisive and visionary leader” before adding “is extremely depressing and devastating for me.”

Pakati and Mtsi were closely bonded after years spent rising through the political ranks together.

Pakati served with Mtsi during their activism years, up until his current position as mayor.

“It is sad to announce that this humble, soft-spoken, yet decisive and visionary leader of the people of the Eastern Cape and Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality ceased to breath in the early hours of today.

“This dedicated activist of the ANC and a champion of the development of the people of South Africa has departed from this earth,” Mayor Xolo Pakati said in a statement on Sunday.

Speaking on the deaths of Mtsi, Norexe and Mankayi, Pakati said “These leaders had a strong collegial bond with the Speaker of Council based on the programme of creating better life for all the residents of Buffalo City Metro. Whilst still grieving for these leaders, we received [this] devastating and shattering news of the passing on of Councillor Mtsi.”

“We have really lost as a City. We have lost a comrade, a friend and a father figure for virtually all of us,” he added.

According to Pakati, Mtsi had been an anchor and a voice of sanity when tempers flared, and had led with the “wisdom of Solomon”, keeping council intact in difficult times.

Mtsi would be remembered as the go-to person for sound and honest advise, and he had been extremely loyal to the objectives of his organisation, the African National Congress.

“We are extremely devastated by this loss. When we feel like this as colleagues, we cannot even imagine the pain that is being felt by the family.

“We once more send our condolences to the Mtsi family, his friends and comrades,” Pakati concluded.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

