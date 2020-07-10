Covid-19 10.7.2020 08:49 pm

Covid-19 deaths now at 3,860 as infections surge

Citizen reporter
Nurses can be seen working with covid-19 patients in a tent hospital at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, 10 July 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The total number of tests conducted to date is 2,057,232 with 56,663 new tests conducted since the last report

South Africa’s cumulative total Covid-19 cases now stands at 250,687, the health ministry announced on Friday evening.

“Regrettably, we report a further 140 Covid-19 related deaths – 11 from KwaZulu-Natal, 24 from Eastern Cape, 39 from Gauteng and 66 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 3,860.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.

“The number of recoveries is 118 232, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,2%.”

