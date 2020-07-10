WATCH: Fury as Debonairs Pizza kitchen staff work without masks

Video footage of Debonairs Pizza staff members in Tsakane Mall not wearing face masks while working has caused an outbreak of anger on social media.

In a post on Facebook, the woman who recorded the video can be heard expressing her concern over the matter.

“These people are not wearing masks… they are having discussions while preparing our food and there’s no social distancing at all. We are expected to wear masks and keep social distancing because we won’t be allowed to enter malls or shops without it,” she said.

The woman accused the staff of being ignorant after they allegedly laughed and called her “isilima” [idiot] when asked about the masks.

“How safe are we when we visit this restaurant even though we supporting the business? What is the point of us wearing masks when they don’t?” she asked.

“Look at them laughing while they put our lives at risk.”

In terms of regulatory amendments announced by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, restaurants, fast-food outlets and coffee shops are required to keep a daily record of all employees, delivery agents and patrons, as well as conduct screening, sanitise and ensure the wearing of personal protective equipment.

Restaurants would also be required to keep a screening questionnaire of guests, including contact details, while refusing those deemed to be a safety risk access. Other amendments required restaurants to not allow self-service buffets or alcohol.

Also mandatory was the training of employees on health protocols and the wearing of face masks, except during eating or drinking.

This article will be updated with comment from Famous Brands, Debonairs Pizza’s holding company, once received.

