SA records 13,674 new Covid-19 cases and 129 deaths

South Africa has recorded 13,674 new cases coronavirus, with 129 deaths, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has announced.

The country now has a cumulative total of 238,339 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 3,720 deaths.

Of the 129 deaths, one came from Northern Cape, 26 from KwaZulu-Natal, 28 from Eastern Cape, 37 from Gauteng and 37 from the Western Cape.

“We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased The number of recoveries is 113 061, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4%,” said Mkhize.

The department conducted 56,170 new tests since the last report, bringing the total to two million.

“I would like to pay special tribute to the men and women in the laboratory services who have made this possible- this is an enormous achievement that we can all be proud of as South Africans.”

Below is the provincial breakdown:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.