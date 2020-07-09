VIDEO: Parents scared kids will die of the coronavirus if they are sent back to school

Principals and parents in Cosmo City are sceptical about pre-schools and Nurseries reopening because they say that it’s very hard to monitor the kids, and getting them used to wearing masks is not as easy as it seems.

We visit Kgotso Pre-School and Little Roses Nursery in Cosmo City to find out what measures are being taken by parents and principals of the pre-school’s to educate and protect the kids from the spread of the coronavirus.

The biggest concern that parents and teachers have is that they say the kids can be monitored in the school, but as soon as school is out, it’s difficult for the kids to be monitored as some children don’t even understand the idea of social distancing.

“The kids can’t even keep the mask on for long and we try to make them wear it they get uncomfortable and they cry thinking we trying to suffocate them,” said the principal of Little Roses Nursery Rose Moila.

