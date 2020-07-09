Gauteng department of health confirms six Covid-19 cases in health war room

The Gauteng department of health has confirmed that six members of its Covid-19 war room have tested positive for the disease.

The department said on Thursday that those who tested positive for Covid-19 include the department’s head, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele.

The department said all those who tested positive for the disease “are doing well” and self-isolating at home.

Meanwhile, the province has overtaken the Western Cape as the country’s Covid-19 hotspot.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that Gauteng now has 75,015 cases in total, compared to the Western Cape’s 73,292. Combined, the two provinces account for 66% of all cases.

Briefing parliament on Wednesday, Mkhize said both Gauteng and the Eastern Cape will reach their capacity when it comes to hospital beds for both ICU and non-ICU Covid-19 patients within the next four weeks.

READ MORE: Covid-19 daily update: Gauteng officially overtakes Western Cape as SA’s hotspot

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.