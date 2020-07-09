Covid-19 9.7.2020 10:50 am

Gauteng department of health confirms six Covid-19 cases in health war room

Citizen reporter
Gauteng department of health confirms six Covid-19 cases in health war room

City of Tshwane Health Care workers can be seen at the Denlyn Shopping Centre in Mamelodi where a mobile Covid-19 testing centre was set up for mass screening and testing, 3 July 2020, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles. (Picture is for illustration.)

The department says those who tested positive for Covid-19 include the department’s head, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele. 

The Gauteng department of health has confirmed that six members of its Covid-19 war room have tested positive for the disease.

The department said on Thursday that those who tested positive for Covid-19 include the department’s head, Professor Mkhululi Lukhele.

The department said all those who tested positive for the disease “are doing well” and self-isolating at home.

Meanwhile, the province has overtaken the Western Cape as the country’s Covid-19 hotspot.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize announced on Wednesday that Gauteng now has 75,015 cases in total, compared to the Western Cape’s 73,292. Combined, the two provinces account for 66% of all cases.

Briefing parliament on Wednesday, Mkhize said both Gauteng and the Eastern Cape will reach their capacity when it comes to hospital beds for both ICU and non-ICU Covid-19 patients within the next four weeks.

READ MORE: Covid-19 daily update: Gauteng officially overtakes Western Cape as SA’s hotspot

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sing when you’re winning! Chinese footballers get virus-bubble karaoke 9.7.2020
Safa reiterates call for PSL season to resume in Level 1 9.7.2020
Five million begin new lockdown in Australian city 9.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


today in print

Read Today's edition