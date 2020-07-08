Covid-19 8.7.2020 06:59 pm

North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
North West Premier Job Mokgoro. Picture: Refilwe Modise.

The North West department of health had said in a statement yesterday that Mokgoro would continue with his duties as he only had one symptom.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has been admitted to hospital, a day after testing positive for Covid-19, the SABC has reported.

Mokgoro announced at the virtual Special Provincial Executive Council (EXCO) meeting held on Tuesday that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in self-isolation.

Mokgoro tested for Covid-19 following the passing on of  MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Mothibi Gordon Kegakilwe, said the North West department of health in a statement.

“Premier Mokgoro is not incapacitated to carry out his duties as he was only presented with only one symptom -which is cough – although he tested positive.

“The Premier will therefore continue to discharge his duties albeit remotely and has instructed members of the Premier’s Support Staff who have worked with him closely in the last two weeks to test; while taking the necessary precautions,” it said.

