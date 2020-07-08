Two Mpumalanga police stations temporarily close after positive tests

Two police stations in Mpumalanga – Trichardt and Hartebeeskop – have temporarily closed after staff members tested positive for Covid-19, according to the South African Police Service (SAPS).

According to a statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the Trichardt Community Service Centre will now operate from the DARA guesthouse at 25 Jansen Street.

“The community can, in the interim, call 082 494 4727 for emergencies and complaints.

“The telephone lines at Trichardt Police Station Community Service Centre will not be accessible for the duration of closure. However, service delivery will not be hampered,” Hlathi said.

He added that the building has been decontaminated and services will resume on Wednesday, 8 July.

“The SAPS management apologises for the inconvenience that may arise from this. The acting station commander, Warrant Officer Adrien Strauss, can be contacted on 082 923 0133,” Hlathi said.

The Hartebeeskop station has also temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for the virus on Monday.

Hlathi said the Community Service Centre will now operate from the Enikwakuyengwa Tribal Office Hall.

“To access the station, the community should call 072 656 7646 for all emergencies and complaints, which will be attended accordingly,” he added.

Telephone lines at the station will not be accessible during the closure, but Hlathi assured that services would not be hampered. “The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Friday, 10 July.

“The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this.

“The acting station commander, Elliot Mithi Fulane, can be contacted on 082 560 3963,” Hlathi said.

