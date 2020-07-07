eNCA loses another staffer to Covid-19

eNCA graphic designer Michael Wilson has died after being admitted to hospital last week with Covid-19 related symptoms, according to a statement by eMedia Investments.

“eMedia Investments is saddened by the loss of one of our graphic designers, Michael Wilson, our colleague and friend, working for eNCA, based in Johannesburg,” the company said on Tuesday.

According to the company, Wilson’s test results confirmed last week Thursday that he had Covid-19 and he died in hospital on Monday.

Jody Jacobs, eNCA’s operations manager, paid tribute to Wilson following his passing.

“Michael, known to many as Mike, joined eNCA in August 2006 and has dedicated his craft to our business with passion and diligence in the last 14 years.

“Michael will be remembered for his dry sense of humour and personable nature. His presence in the newsroom will be missed. Our thoughts are with his fiancée, Reinette, family, and friends during this difficult time,” Jacobs said.

The company assured that it would continue to follow government regulations and to safeguard staff by taking the necessary precautions, including disinfecting common use areas and equipment in the Johannesburg office.

“We have also instituted a tracing and tracking process. All employees who had contact with Michael have been advised to stay at home pending testing. They will be tested and subsequently go into self-isolation,” the channel said.

It added that it would be making plans to honour their colleague’s memory.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.