Covid-19 7.7.2020 06:26 pm

KZN records first Covid-19 infant death

News24 Wire
KZN records first Covid-19 infant death

iStock

The child died on Monday as the province recorded 789 new cases.

KwaZulu-Natal had its first infant death when a five-month-old baby died after contracting Covid-19, the health department said in a statement on Tuesday.

“KZN recorded its first paediatric death since the beginning of the pandemic. The deceased is a five-month-old, who was admitted with tuberculosis,” said the department.

The child died on Monday as the province recorded 789 new cases.

The department was scant with details surrounding the child’s death, but said the province had contributed “only 9% of the new cases reported nationally and continues to be the fourth-highest countrywide”.

Upsurge

“The province continues to experience an upsurge in cases, with eThekwini and uMgungundlovu districts recording 60% of the daily cases.”

According to the department, eThekwini District has been recording an average of 335 cases daily since 19 June.

uMgungundlovu recorded an average of 72 cases per day, also since 19 June.

“The province recorded 17 new Covid-19 related deaths in four different districts.”

In May, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announcing the country’s first neonatal death related to Covid-19.

Premature

The victim was a prematurely born baby, who had lung difficulties. The two-day-old had required ventilation support immediately after birth, Mkhize said.

He said the mother tested positive for Covid-19 and the child subsequently tested positive.

He said, at the time, it was important to appreciate the complexities of the underlying condition of prematurity.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EC asks Ramaphosa for SIU probe into R4.8m door-to-door campaign 7.7.2020
Brazil’s Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus 7.7.2020
North West Premier Mokgoro, MEC Molapisi test positive for Covid-19 7.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation Girlfriend alleges cover-up in Mpumalanga SANDF shooting of man

Covid-19 Gauteng nowhere near ICU capacity despite rapid rise in cases, Mkhize insists

Fashion & Beauty We visit a barber to test safety compliance

Our Kids Your toddler does not want to wear a mask? Here are ways to encourage them

Environment Full moon rising off South Coast mistaken for ship explosion and fire


today in print

Read Today's edition