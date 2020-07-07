North West Premier Mokgoro, MEC Molapisi test positive for Covid-19

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has tested positive for Covid-19, he has announced.

Mokgoro told a virtual Special Provincial Executive Council (Exco) meeting held on Tuesday that he is effectively in self-isolation.

He took the Covid-19 test on Monday following the passing on of Cogta MEC Mothibi Gordon Kegakilwe and he received results on Tuesday, confirming that he has tested positive for the virus.

“However, Premier Mokgoro is not incapacitated to carry out his duties as he was presented with only one symptom – which is cough – although he tested positive,” a statement by the North West Premier’s Office read.

“The Premier will therefore continue to discharge his duties albeit remotely and has instructed members of the Premier’s Support Staff who have worked with him closely in the last two weeks to test; while taking the necessary

precautions,” the statement read.

The provincial department of health has already begun with contact tracing in this regard.

“The MEC for Public Works and Roads, Mr Saliva Molapisi, has also tested positive and is also in self-isolation; however, he is not incapacitated to discharge his duties too and actively participated in the virtual Special EXCO meeting concluded earlier today,” the statement continued.

The Exco has also resolved to write to President Cyril Ramaphosa to request him to declare MEC Kegakilwe’s funeral “as a Provincial Official Funeral Category 1, in line with Government’s Funerals Policy as well as the COVID-19 guidelines that regulate how funerals are conducted during lockdown”.

As soon as the president has responded to the request, more information regarding the date and venue of the funeral will be made public, the premier’s office said.

