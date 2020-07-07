Just over 1 100 water tanks distributed to schools in KZN

The KwaZulu-Natal department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) has distributed water tanks to schools and communities, as Covid-19 spreads.

The department said the water tanks were distributed to communities as well as schools across the province where there are shortages of potable water.

KZN MEC for Cogta Sipho Hlomuka said 3 000 water tanks were procured, with an additional 2 325 tanks donated by the national disaster command council.

“Of these water tanks, 1 125 were ring-fenced for distribution to schools,” Hlomuka said.

He added: “Our needs analysis reflected that over 1 000 schools in the province needed static tanks to augment water supply which battled with varying challenges, including unpaid municipal water accounts, dysfunctional or ageing water infrastructure and illegal connections, all of which negatively contributed to the water supply.

“Our success in the delivery of water to communities and schools is something we are determined to build on even as we, as a department, face budget reprioritisation as a result of unforeseen expenditure incurred in the fight against the spread of Covid-19. The delivery of water is and will remain a priority.”

On Monday, the province recorded 789 new cases and 17 new Covid-19 related deaths in four different districts.

The total number of positive cases identified in the province stood at 15 819, with 205 deaths.

The provincial department of health said the province contributed only 9% of the new cases reported nationally and continues to be the fourth-highest countrywide.

