Mkhize safe after four health dept employees test positive for Covid-19

The national department of health has confirmed that four of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, the department also confirmed that Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize and Deputy Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla had not physically been in contact with any of the employees.

The department said one employee work from the ministerial office and the other three from the department itself were those who tested positive for the virus.

“All employees who had been in close contact are being traced and will be managed as per the expected procedures for contact tracing, testing and quarantine. We wish these employees a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming them back when they are declared fully recovered.”

The department, however, said its offices would continue to operate and would not be closed.

“The health and well-being of our employees, who are essential to the fight against Covid-19, is of paramount importance. Hitherto, it must be said, the department employees have been exemplary in their conduct since the onset of the pandemic.

“All workplace regulations have been closely observed and service delivery has been maintained even while many have been working from home.”

The department further urged people to continue to wear their masks to cover the nose and mouth and to obey social distancing rules.

“We can fight the coronavirus, even as we open the economy and interact more with each other, if we observe the rules of engagement. We must always wear our masks over the nose and mouth, even in the workspace.

“We must strictly abide by the rules of social distancing. We must clean our hands and the surfaces we encounter fastidiously. Added to this, we must avoid crowded places, and avoid leaving home whenever possible.”

As of 6 July, South Africa has a cumulative total of 205,721 confirmed Covid-19 cases, Mkhize announced.

A further 111 Covid-19 related deaths was reported which include 9 from Eastern Cape, 17 from Limpopo, 35 from Western Cape and 50 from Gauteng, thus, bringing the total to 3,310.

The number of recoveries is 97,848, which translates to a recovery rate of 47.6%.

1,864,111 tests have been completed in total, of which 33,950 new tests were reported.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.