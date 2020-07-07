VIDEO: Member of Protea South protest over reopening of schools

Parents outside Protea South Primary School, Soweto protested the reopening of schools yesterday, terrified that if their children went back to school, they may be infected with the novel coronavirus sweeping the planet.

‘’We are here as parents to complain, as we were given letter last week that one or five teachers has got coronavirus,” said Charity Mkhondwane said.

“The school doesn’t tell us anything, they just keep quiet and send us letters to bring kids back to school and by bringing our kids back to school it shows they don’t care about our kids.

Mkhondwane claimed the school had no electricity for the past three weeks and only three toilets were working.

Bongane Xezwi did not believe it was the right time for government to open schools.

“Firstly, let’s think about Gauteng, Gauteng is one of the hot spots now, everyone is vulnerable, teachers, parents, everyone,” Xezwi said.

“We are saying to our president, especially to the minister of education, this is not the right time to open schools.

We need them to consider using this time to make sure that schools are safe for next year. Let us lose this year for the benefit of our children next year.”

