People over 60 years or with comorbidities urged not visit cinemas, libraries

The department of sport, arts and culture has urged people above the age of 60 or people with comorbidities to refrain from visiting cinemas, theatres, museums, libraries, galleries and archives after the amended regulations were published on Tuesday.

Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa signed and approved the re-opening of the various public places in compliance with measures to prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19 s per 27 (2) of the Disaster Management Act 2002 (Act no. 57 of 2002).

Mthethwa approved the amended regulations after consultation with the cabinet member responsible for health.

Cinemas, theatres and arts and cultural spaces overall may operate, provided that only 50 people or less are allowed, in compliance with health safety protocols.

The gazette stated that a dedicated area must be identified for the isolation of an individual who exhibits symptoms of Covid-19 while inside the place or premises.

Officials will be deployed by the department to monitor compliance and will be given special identity documents.

The regulations include the limitation of operating hours, as per the amended standard operational procedure, the provision of limited service and limited contact and a limitation on the number of people visiting a space at any given time.

“It is important to note that all arts and cultural institutions must submit their plans to the minister in writing, in accordance with the outlined processes and protocols, within 14 days of the publication of these directions,” the department said in a statement.

Library services are limited to borrowing and returning of library materials which also:

If possible, encourage on-line referencing and programming.

Ensure that the study area is restricted to 30% capacity of the library area.

Ensure that the computer area is restricted to 10% capacity of the library area.

Ensure that children and toy services remain closed.

On the resumption of sports, the department said a Covid-19 ready plan for non-contact sport for training and matches and contact sport for training only, must be developed within 14 days after the publication of the regulations.

“The plan may reflect the manner in which the training should be done in terms of contact and adherence to health protocol.

“The non-contact sport matches should depend on the size of the code of sport. A more detailed written plan should be developed given the number of athletes, support staff and officials at the sport venue.”

