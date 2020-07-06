Update: Dlamini-Zuma mourns death of North West Cogta MEC Kegakilwe

“Tried and tested leader”, North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Gordon Kegakilwe, died on Monday, it has been announced.

Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma said in a statement she “has learned with shock about the passing of the MEC responsible for Cooperative Governance of the North West, Mr Mothibedi Gordon Kegakilwe.

“He was appointed as the MEC of the North West Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs in 2019 following the national and provincial elections.

“He understood the importance of the portfolio and carried out its responsibilities with dignity. We had established a good working relationship in this past year that we have worked together.

“MEC Kegakilwe was passionate about the issues affecting the poor and the most vulnerable section of the population. He was a committed activist who has served the province in various roles before his appointment as the MEC role.

“During his tenure, he played an important role to ensure that his department is able to deliver on its mandate. He was able to lead effective planning, coordination and supported the development of habitable integrated human settlements. He worked tirelessly to preserve, protect and develop the institution of traditional leadership in the North West province. He also contributed greatly not only to ensuring that municipalities fulfill their mandate, but to the efforts to ensure improved delivery of services to communities.

“He participated in our COGTA portfolio discussions through MINMEC meetings and other structures. All these were meant to ensure that services are delivered to and the lives of communities are changed to the better.

“He will always be remembered for his tireless devotion and dedication to serving communities in the North West even in the face of the life threatening and unforgiving Covid-19 pandemic.

“His contribution will be dearly missed by all of us, and by the people of the North West in particular.

“I would like send my heartfelt condolences to the family, comrades and friends of MEC Kegakilwe.”

North West Premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro earlier announced “with profound sadness, that the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs, Mr Gordon Kegakilwe passed away today, Monday, 06 July 2020 after a short and serious illness.

“MEC Kegakilwe was admitted with COVID pneumonia yesterday afternoon at the Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen; and a decision was taken this morning to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp,” the announcement read.

“He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance and upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life.

“On behalf of the people and the Provincial Government, Premier Mokgoro has sent his condolences to the family and friends of the late MEC Kegakilwe, who he said ‘had distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the governing African National Congress and a tried and tested leader’.

“May His Soul Rest in Peace,” the statement concluded.

