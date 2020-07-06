Covid-19 6.7.2020 08:56 pm

North West Cogta MEC dies from heart attack after getting Covid-19

Citizen reporter
North West Local Government MEC Gordon Kegakilwe cuts a ribbon while Dimakatso Digatsu looks on. He handed over the house to Digatsu in Mabalstad outside Rustenburg, 29 July 2019. Picture: ANA / Stringer

Gordon Kegakilwe was admitted at Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen, but was then taken to Klerksdorp, where he suffered a cardiac arrest.

“Tried and tested leader”, North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Gordon Kegakilwe, died on Monday, it has been announced.

North West Premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro announced “with profound sadness, that the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs, Mr Gordon Kegakilwe passed away today, Monday, 06 July 2020 after a short and serious illness.

“MEC Kegakilwe was admitted with COVID pneumonia yesterday afternoon at the Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen; and a decision was taken this morning to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp,” the announcement read.

“He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance and upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life.

“On behalf of the people and the Provincial Government, Premier Mokgoro has sent his condolences to the family and friends of the late MEC Kegakilwe, who he said ‘had distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the governing African National Congress and a tried and tested leader’.

“May His Soul Rest in Peace,” the statement concluded.

