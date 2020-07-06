North West Cogta MEC dies from heart attack after getting Covid-19

“Tried and tested leader”, North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs Gordon Kegakilwe, died on Monday, it has been announced.

North West Premier Prof Tebogo Job Mokgoro announced “with profound sadness, that the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlement and Traditional Affairs, Mr Gordon Kegakilwe passed away today, Monday, 06 July 2020 after a short and serious illness.

ALSO READ: MEC turns up the heat on JB Marks mayor as mismanagement claims mount

“MEC Kegakilwe was admitted with COVID pneumonia yesterday afternoon at the Vryburg Private Hospital and was immediately put on oxygen; and a decision was taken this morning to transfer him to a medical facility in Klerksdorp,” the announcement read.

“He was transported from Vryburg to Klerksdorp in an ambulance and upon arrival in Klerksdorp, he suffered a cardiac arrest and despite all the efforts by the medical personnel, he succumbed and lost his life.

“On behalf of the people and the Provincial Government, Premier Mokgoro has sent his condolences to the family and friends of the late MEC Kegakilwe, who he said ‘had distinguished himself as one of the finest to have come from the ranks of the governing African National Congress and a tried and tested leader’.

“May His Soul Rest in Peace,” the statement concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.