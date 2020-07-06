Mashatile self-isolating after staffer tests positive for Covid-19

The African National Congress (ANC) confirmed that their treasurer-general Paul Mashatile has gone into self-isolation after a Covid-19 case being reported in his office.

In a statement on Monday, the ANC said one of Mashatile’s staff members tested positive for the virus. This follows the passing of Mashatile’s wife Ellen Manzi Mashatile, the party announced the news on Sunday.

While the details surrounding Ellen’s death was due to an long-illness, the party said her passing was a double tragedy for the Mashatile family, after the treasurer general’s mother, Marriam Nomvula, 82, died in June.

“This situation will allow him to observe the 14 day quarantine period to enable him and family to monitor his health and determine if he is safe as a prescribed practice and in compliance with Covid-19 regulations.

“Yesterday, the ANC conveyed condolences to Mashatile and his family following the loss of his wife Manzi Mashatile after a long illness.

“The Treasurer General’s self-quarantine will therefore run parallel to the mourning period and that he will continue to partake in this process through virtual platforms allowing for engagement without physical contact.”

The ANC further urged community members in Mashatile’s neighbourhood to refrain from visiting the family homestead.

“Family members have been identified who will have minimal contact with people who will visit the family.

Due to this challenge and during this difficult period for the Mashatile family we urge the public to minimise direct contact and to give the treasurer-general and his family the necessary space and privacy.”

