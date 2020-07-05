Covid-19 5.7.2020 08:55 pm

SA Covid-19 deaths increase by 173, 71 of those were in Gauteng

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The recovery rate is 47,5% with a total number of recoveries reported at 93,315. 

The reported Covid-19 daily cases as of 5 July 2020 in South Africa is now 187,977, with the number of deaths at 3,199.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said in a statement: “Regrettably we report a further 173 Covid-19 related deaths. Two from the Northern Cape, 10 from the Free State, 29 from the Eastern Cape, 40 from Western Cape, and 71 in Gauteng. This brings the total deaths to 3,199.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.”

8, 773 new cases reported, the recovery rate is 47,5% with a total number of recoveries reported at 93,315.

