Covid-19 5.7.2020 02:39 pm

Gauteng hasn’t reported Covid-19 death figures for two days

News24 wire
Gauteng hasn’t reported Covid-19 death figures for two days

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Maskuku give update of Covid19 in the province on 25 June. Photo: Screenshot, Gauteng Provincial Government

Asked why the Gauteng health department had not recorded any death figures since Thursday evening, MEC Bandile Masuku downplayed the delay.

The Gauteng health department has not submitted Covid-19 death figures to the national health department for two days, but the province says there is “nothing untoward”, with an update to be published on Sunday.

This was revealed by the provincial and national health departments after News24 asked whether Gauteng had reported no new deaths since Thursday’s 282 tally.

Asked why the Gauteng health department had not recorded any death figures since Thursday evening, MEC Bandile Masuku downplayed the delay.

Masuku told News24: “There is nothing untoward. It is just processes of confirmation and verification that takes longer.”

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s spokesperson, Dr Lwazi Manzi, said Gauteng only submitted the report of the updated figures on Sunday.

Verified

“Gauteng has now handed in their updated deaths which will be verified and published in today’s statement,” Manzi said on Sunday mid-morning.

Asked about the latest death figures for Gauteng, Manzi declined to disclose the numbers, adding that only Mkhize has the authority to make the announcement.

According to the latest Covid-19 figures released by Mkhize on Saturday night, Gauteng has 59 373 confirmed cases of Covid-19 with 282 deaths and 15 935 recoveries. The deaths figure has stayed the same since Thursday evening.

The province has the second highest number of infections in the country after the Western Cape, which has 68 376 infections and 2 026 deaths.

The country has 187 977 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 3 026 deaths as of Saturday.

The national department usually releases its daily Covid-19 figures late in the evening each day.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA records 10,853 new Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths 5.7.2020
Various Gauteng police stations closed due to positive Covid-19 cases 4.7.2020
Daughter bids farewell to parents who died of Covid-19 on the same day 4.7.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa ‘Smoke that thunders’: first ‘made-in-Zimbabwe’ luxury cigars

Celebrities Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

General Qolani’s newly rebuilt home likely to be demolished as well

World Suicide attempts, fights engulf rescue boat carrying 180 migrants

Entertainment Tributes pour in as veteran actress Mary Twala, Somizi’s mother dies


today in print

Read Today's edition