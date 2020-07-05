Covid-19 5.7.2020 08:13 am

SA records 10,853 new Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths

Citizen reporter
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Of the 74 new deaths, 31 came from the Eastern Cape, while 43 were reported in the Western Cape. 

As of Saturday, 4 July 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 187,977, with the number of deaths now at 3,026, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a statement.

The country breached the 10,000 mark for the first time.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Mkhize.

The number of recoveries is 91,227, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,5%, he said.

Below is the provincial breakdown:

