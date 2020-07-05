SA records 10,853 new Covid-19 cases and 74 deaths

As of Saturday, 4 July 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 187,977, with the number of deaths now at 3,026, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced in a statement.

The country breached the 10,000 mark for the first time.

Of the 74 new deaths, 31 came from the Eastern Cape, while 43 were reported in the Western Cape.

“We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” said Mkhize.

The number of recoveries is 91,227, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,5%, he said.

Below is the provincial breakdown:

