Various Gauteng police stations closed due to positive Covid-19 cases

The signage outside the Brixton police station is pictured, 19 September 2019, Johannesburg. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The buildings will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again.

Five Gauteng police stations were temporarily closed on Friday due to positive Covid-19 cases.

These were Dunnottar police station in Nigel, as well as Norwood, Laudium and Carletonville and Olifantsfontein police stations, police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

At the Dunnottar police station, two members tested positive. The Community Service Centre will be operating at the Community Family Church next to Laerskool Dunnottar, Peters said.

Two members also tested positive at Laudium police station. The Community Service Centre will be operating at the Laudium Civic Centre building.

One member tested positive at each of the other three police stations.

The buildings will be undergoing decontamination and the community will be informed when the station will be operational again, said Peters.

The Norwood Community Service Centre will be operating at Blue Room, 200 metres from the station in Paterson Road; the Carletonville Community Service Centre will be operating from Welverdiend police station, and the Olifantsfontein Community Service Centre will be operating at Municipality Paypoint situated at the Olifantsfontein Library.

On Thursday, Gauteng overtook the Western Cape with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in South Africa. By Friday, there were around 40 000 active cases in the province.

In Limpopo, Musina police station was also temporarily closed for decontamination after a member tested positive for Covid-19. The Community Service Centre will be operating from the old police station building on Flax Avenue.

