Gauteng govt to approach NCCC over reinstating some Level 4, 5 restrictions

Gauteng Premier David Makhura said the provincial government would approach the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) to reinstate some of the previous lockdown restrictions to assist in fighting the spread of Covid-19 in the province.

While giving the latest updates on Covid-19 along with the Gauteng provincial command council (PCCC), Makhura said the provincial government would be taking the process in the next coming weeks.

This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that Gauteng would emerge with the highest number of cases in the coming days, overtaking the Western Cape, which currently has over 60,000 cases.

Gauteng currently has a total number of 45,944 Covid-19 cases, as of 1 July 2020, with 10,534 recoveries in the process, while, the Covid-19 related deaths stands at 244.

Intermittent lockdowns will see the province opening up and then closing the economy for a particular period of time.

The surge of human movement in the province has brought a high rate on infections and as a result, screening would remain a major priority while hospital beds would be increased to accommodate the expected demand.

During the media briefing, Makhura emphasised that the Covid-19 storm has arrived in the province.

“The MEC for health and myself are going to communicate to you on the need for a change of gear given what is taking place in our province, given the overwhelming increases and the burden this is beginning to place on our public health workers.”

Makhura said that the Johannesburg CBD area remained provincial government’s biggest concern, with 4,667 confirmed cases and 2,945 active cases.

He added Gauteng now has the largest number of active cases while their research model indicates the province will need additional hospital beds.

“July is going to be a difficult month because the numbers of infections are running ahead of the models and the peak in the province might be sooner than predicted.

“By the end of this month, the province will have more than 4,500 beds as hospitalisation has increased drastically. 144 patients are now on ventilators, unlike the previous month when the province only had four patients on ventilators.”

The premier further said the PCCC was consulting with various sectors about the need to reinstate some of the drastic measures that will ensure that the pandemic was contained.

The consultations will include the Gauteng Covid-19 advisory committee.

“We will make representation to the NCCC on the need to re-introduce stringent measures, including possible intermittent localised lockdowns and slowing down of re-opening of sectors and schools.”

Makhura said the province might not have the power to ban the selling of alcohol, however, the provincial government has power to regulate the selling of alcohol.

He also confirmed that 687 teachers and learners were infected with Covid-19 while 71 schools have been closed across the province so far.

“While over the next four weeks, ward-based Covid-19 response teams will be active in localities to help get the message out to communities about the need to observe health and hygiene measures, social distancing and wearing of masks.”

