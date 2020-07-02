Covid-19 2.7.2020 09:50 am

64 new Covid-19 related cases recorded in the North West department of education

The provincial department says to date, the total number of confirmed cases in the department is 170.

Sixty-four new Covid-19 related cases have been confirmed in the North West department of education.

In a statement on Wednesday, the department said these cases were recorded between Monday, 29 June and Wednesday, 1 July.

The department said cases reported in the province’s department were:

  • Two in Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati
  • 12 in Dr Kenneth Kaunda
  • 16 in Ngaka Modiri Molema
  • 34 in Bojanala district

The department said the Bojanala district was now the “epicentre for the provincial department”.

“Some of these reported cases are people who have been infected from out of our schools. One recovery of a learner who was lodged at a quarantine site has been confirmed.”

The province’s MEC for education, Mmaphefo Matsemela, said she was pleased with the confirmed recovery of one learner.

“This recovery brings a silver lining to the department as we continually monitor the wellbeing of those under quarantine sites. We are hopeful that more recoveries will come through. We remain hopeful and believe that the recovery numbers will increase exponentially,” Matsemela said.

The North West department of education sent well wishes to the families that are infected and affected by Covid-19 and said it would continue to offer psycho-social support.

“To date, the total number of confirmed cases in the department is 170.”

