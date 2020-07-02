Generations: The Legacy halts production due to Covid-19

Generations: The Legacy on SABC1 is the latest South African TV show that has shut down due to a positive Covid-19 case.

The list of local productions affected by the coronavirus keeps growing as the TV industry has tried to return to a “new normal” production schedule.

News of the soapie’s shutdown follows after SABC2’s Sesotho telenovela Lithapo produced by Quizzical Pictures turned off the cameras last week Friday because of a Covid-19 case.

A week before SABC2’s 7de Laan produced by Danie Odendaal Productions abruptly shuttered, along with both of e.tv’s primetime soaps – Rhythm City produced by Quizzical Pictures and Scandal! produced by Ochre Media.

All have positive Covid-19 cases and film at Sasani Studios in Johannesburg.

“Generations: The Legacy can confirm that a member of the production team has tested positive for Covid-19,” says Nandipha Pantsi, Generations publicist, in a statement.

“The infected staff member is currently in self-quarantine and is receiving medical attention. For the safety of our cast and crew, we have decided to shut down production until further notice. Our cast and crew have been urged to self-isolate. In the meantime, our offices and studios will be deep-cleaned.

“Production will resume when it is appropriate to do so. We extend our support to the infected member of our staff and wish them a speedy recovery. Generations: The Legacy shoots months in advance so the break won’t affect airing episodes in any significant way.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.