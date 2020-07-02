Limpopo MEC tests positive for virus, two others back at work

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha confirmed yesterday one of his executive committee members (MEC) has tested positive for coronavirus.

The MEC, whose name cannot be released until authorised by officials, has since self-isolated in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“I know I will beat this. I am now in isolation and I will be able to talk to you after a few weeks when I recuperate from this,” he said.

“My message to all people out there is that coronavirus is real but we can all beat it if we stay at home; avoid going to public spaces for no valid reasons; wear our masks; avoid touching noses and faces; sanitise; screen and test,” said the MEC during a telephonic interview yesterday.

Mathabatha confirmed the MEC was in self-isolation.

“I have since instructed the department of health under MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba to do all due diligence in making sure the department is disinfected and all health protocols are duly followed,” he said.

Two MECs from Mathabatha’s Cabinet who were also suspected to have contracted the disease after they came into contact with a person who tested positive for Covid-19 are back at work.

Yesterday, the Limpopo provincial basic education department released a statement in which it announced that two of its staff members also tested positive for Covid-19.

The department also closed all its provincial offices to give the department of health enough time to disinfect and clean the offices.

Departmental spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said all officials working at all provincial office branches were released to work from home. She said the date for the reopening of the offices would be released in due course.

