Gift of the Givers helps renovate Mitchells Plain Hospital for extra capacity

A R5 million renovation at Mitchells Plain Day Hospital is under way to provide extra oxygen facilities and increase bed capacity for Covid-19 patients, thanks to the efforts of disaster relief organisation, Gift of the Givers Foundation.

In a statement, the organisation said it was carrying out the renovation project in partnership with the Mitchells Plain Day Hospital.

As part of the project, an entire wing of the hospital, the Carnation Ward, is being converted into a dedicated Covid-19 oxygen facility and will accommodate more beds.

“Gift of the Givers is overjoyed to play a role in a very decisive intervention [and] grateful that a decision to partner us was confirmed in a matter of five days by all relevant health authorities involved in the process”, Gift of the Givers Foundation said in a statement.

According to the NGO, the R5m building renovation started over the weekend and it should take a month to be completed.

The internal furniture and equipment, including testing machines for Covid-19, are ready to be delivered to the hospital.

The Western Cape department of health welcomed the foundation’s assistance.

“Their support will allow the hospital to treat more Covid-19 patients once the ward is operational,” department of health spokesperson Monique Johnstone said.

According to the organisation, it has helped to erect 36 triage tents at various hospitals and has delivered protective materials to 160 health facilities.

It also conducts mobile tests and has carried out more than 15 000 Covid-19 tests at hospitals, drive-through sites and other facilities.

In addition, it has bought several machines for public facilities, including one that can complete 2 600 tests in eight hours.

