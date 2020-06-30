Zwelinzima Vavi’s sister passes away, coronavirus suspected

South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary, Zwelinzima Vavi’s sister passed away on Tuesday afternoon with the labour leader Tweeting that the death was likely due to her having contracted the coronavirus.

“My sister didn’t survive! She was rushed to clinic early morning today with short breath. She passed on this afternoon All signs point to a coronavirus even though she died without the results. Rest In Peace MaMzondi,” the message read.

All signs point to a coronavirus even though she died without the results. Rest In Peace MaMzondi #pandemic pic.twitter.com/DPu5FngG95 — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) June 30, 2020

Earlier on Tuesday, Vavi Tweeted that his sister had “been rushed to Hewu hospital.Been to the doctors twice in 2 weeks!Was tested on the 1st June at Frere hospital. Results not back in 4 weeks! Local clinic closed due to infection of CHWs! In the hospital being admitted to she has to bring own blankets and pajamas.”

Vavi himself contracted the virus around late March or early April this year, but has since recovered.

In a video posted on social media following his release from hospital, a reasonably healthy-looking Vavi thanked people for all the messages of support he’d been getting. He said he was struggling with a “little bit of heavy chest and heavy lungs” despite feeling “fine” and that he probably just needed “lots of rest”.

“Corona must die,” he declared. He vowed in the clip that “we are made of stern stuff” and that “corona has finally met its match”.

“It’s going to be defeated. It’s going to be chased out of this body. It’s going to die outside. We will be the last to stand. It will fall. It must fall.”

Admitted for hospitalization! Doctors just want to ensure! Thanks again! pic.twitter.com/DFijSsfPCW — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) April 5, 2020

