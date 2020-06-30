Correctional services deputy minister recovers from Covid-19

Deputy Minister of Correctional Services Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa made his way back to the office after a full recovery from Covid-19, said the government communication and information system (GCIS) on Tuesday.

“The deputy minister had been in self-isolation at home since 12 June 2020, and made it his mission to religiously follow what was prescribed to him,” the department said in a statement.

Holomisa stressed that a recovery should never induce complacency as the infectious disease was on its peak.

“It is vital that every citizen continue to fully adhere to, and diligently implement, protective measures in order to stop the spread of the virus,” he said.

“This is a plea aligned to the government’s call to social distancing in the fight against Covid-19 and to continue wearing face masks when leaving their homes. The deputy minister is already back at work and expected to participate in a parliamentary session today, 30 June 2020,” the GCIS said.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in prisons currently stands at 2,311, comprising of 1,084 officials and 1,227 inmates, the department of correctional services confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement, the department also said there were 617 active cases of Covid-19 following a recovery rate of 72.39%.

The 56 additional cases of officials are from:

Eastern Cape – 23

Gauteng – 12

Free State – 8

Northern Cape – 8

Limpopo – 6

Mpumalanga – 6

North West – 6

Western Cape – 6

KwaZulu-Natal – 1

The 13 additional cases of inmates emanate from:

Eastern Cape – 11

Gauteng – 2

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.