Mkhize explains what could force government’s hand on another lockdown

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has said a hard lockdown remains a possibility and may be necessary. He adds that when the time comes, we will talk about it, as positive Covid-19 cases and the number of deaths continue to climb.

Confirming 144,264 positive cases, Mkhize said a balancing act had to be maintained in order to paddle forward during the Covid-19 period.

“Things are definitely getting tougher and the country expects a massive surge in Covid-19 numbers into the winter season,” the minister said in an interview on 702 regarding the challenges government is currently facing.

“The challenge now was convincing the public on safety protocols. The numbers are picking up, and particularly in Gauteng.

“Too many people getting sick at the same time. We do plead that we have to use masks, sanitisers and preventative measures to help curb the pandemic.”

He said government was meeting on Tuesday to fast-track additional beds needed in Gauteng, which has fast gained an alarming momentum in the number of cases.

“If there’s a need for a lockdown, we will not hesitate.”

Should the number of new infections threaten the existing numbers of beds available, then government would be forced to intervene.

Government expects larger numbers in July and August and Mkhize said he hoped the country would be able to manage the increasing pressure on healthcare.

