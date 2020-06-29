6130 new Covid-19 cases & 73 more deaths confirmed

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa stood at 144 264 on Monday evening, with 73 more deaths being confirmed.

According to the statistics released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, 1 596 995 tests have been completed in total of which 29 911 new tests were reported.

The mortality rate currently stands at 1,8%, with the latest deaths broken down by province as follows: 1 from Mpumalanga, 5 from Limpopo, 2 from North West, 6 from Gauteng, 10 from Eastern Cape, 6 from KwaZulu Natal and 43 from Western Cape.

This brings the total deaths to 2529.

The number of recoveries is 70 614, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,9%.

#COVID19 statistics in SA as at 29 June 2020. pic.twitter.com/FgnK8UZBJU — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) June 29, 2020

