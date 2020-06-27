Surge in Covid-19 cases expected, says Gauteng health dept

With Gauteng’s total positive Covid-19 cases sitting at 31,344 as of Friday 26 June, the surge in cases is to be expected, according to the province’s health department spokesperson, Kwara Kekana.

In a statement on Saturday, the department called on people to continue observing regulations as Gauteng heads for its peak in cases.

“The numbers will continue to increase as we head towards the peak.

“Let us adhere to the regulations and continue practicing the golden rules of social distancing, hand hygiene and good cough etiquette,” Kekana said.

She added that the rise in cases were due to increased movement in the province.

“We continue to observe cluster outbreaks from gatherings.

“We once again wish to caution the people of Gauteng to remain extra careful when attending and organising sanctioned gatherings as per the regulations,” Kekana said.

On Friday, the province had 7,712 recoveries and 149 deaths, while 26,649 contacts had been traced. Of those contacts, 17,011 people completed the 14-day isolation period with no symptoms reported, according to the department.

1,240 people had been hospitalised in public and private facilities.

Breakdown:

Johannesburg had 15,363 positive cases with 1,181 new case, 81 deaths and 4,383 recoveries.

Ekurhuleni had 6,563 positive cases with 625 new cases, 32 deaths and 1,662 recoveries.

Tshwane had 4,816 positive cases with 377 new cases, 17 deaths and 101 recoveries.

Sedibeng had 1,108 positive cases with 131 new cases, 11 deaths and 110 recoveries.

West Rand had 2,080 positive cases with 183 new cases, 8 deaths and 543 recoveries.

